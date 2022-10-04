TECH, CAPITALISM, AND OTHER TOXIC STEWS

The pros and cons of a social media site for rooftops (or how humans will always find a way to shame others). Elon Musk has unveiled Tesla’s first robot and the reviews are in: it’s pretty rubbish, but amazing they did it in eight months. A whole new you… well, bits of you, for spare parts (isn’t there a rubbish movie about that?). New work on the minimum wage: how even significant increases in minimum wages have very limited effects on employment. And why a world where everyone can make content makes it much harder to break out.

AMERICA IS DOOMED PART 873,117

Some of those facing the most serious charges relating to January 6 are advancing a novel interpretation of some of the stranger wordings of the US Bill of Rights. Alabama tried to execute a murderer, but its prison staff were so incompetent they couldn’t kill him. Then they ran out of time, so he’s still alive. Horrible trivia about America via a Harper’s Index. How the US Supreme Court is systematically limiting America’s ability to govern itself. Just your bog-standard corruption: how to win contracts in Florida under Governor Ron DeSantis (and the real winner? Governor Ron DeSantis).

THOMAS KUHN AND THE INCOMMENSURABLE PARADIGMS SING MEDIEVAL AGRARIAN HISTORY

A new book by philosopher Michael Strevens explores how science progresses. Would it be easier to lose weight by reducing Earth’s gravity, rather than by dieting? Well, obviously not, but let’s explore that idea. There really is an ocean deep inside the planet — just not quite in the form you expect. Why civil disobedience by climate scientists is ethically justified and might be practically beneficial too.