The Nobel prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo for his discoveries of how humans dead and gone (formally referred to as “extinct hominins”) live on in humans alive and here.

The Nobel prize body praised Pääbo for his “seemingly impossible” accomplishment of sequencing the genome of the (now extinct) Neanderthal and his “sensational discovery” of a different hominin, the Denisova. Neanderthals lived west, Denisovans inhabited east, but Pääbo found both had time to transfer their genes with Homo sapiens.

“This ancient flow of genes to present-day humans has physiological relevance today,” they wrote.