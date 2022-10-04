It's been a wild 24 hours or so for Credit Suisse Group AG -- after ABC business journalist David Taylor tweeted (since deleted) that a "credible source" had told him a major international investment bank was on the brink, the rumour mill kicked into overdrive.
This prompted the bank's chief executive officer Ulrich Koerner to put out a memo playing down speculation surrounding Credit Suisse’s overhaul plans. This, amazingly, did not stop that speculation, and yesterday its shares dropped by more than 10% before climbing back to just below what they were last week.
It got us thinking about some of the most disastrous memo leaks in history.
