Epidemiologists and health policy experts have joined the call for a COVID-19 memorial, arguing that having a place of remembrance would help Australia reflect on and learn from the pandemic.

It comes after disability advocates launched an appeal for a national memorial and minute's silence in all Australian parliaments for those who died from the virus.

More than 15,000 Australians have died from COVID so far -- nearly double those killed by HIV/AIDS -- with concerns that the death rate will continue to rise as new strains circulate and restrictions are removed.