The federal anti-corruption body proposed by the government would be blocked from deciding if public hearings were warranted under an extreme proposal put forward by opposition spokesman on legal matters Julian Leeser, in a further attempt by the federal Coalition to weaken the body.

Leeser wants a ban on the national anti-corruption commission (NACC) from deciding if exceptional circumstances warrant public hearings, instead requiring a judge to make a determination.

Regarding public hearings, the "exceptional circumstances" requirement is already significantly tighter than the rules for the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption, but not as difficult as the politician-friendly rules applying to Victoria's Independent Broad‑based Anti‑corruption Commission.