One of the more alarming aspects of last week's near-financial meltdown in the United Kingdom -- apart from the sheer stupidity of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's massive, unfunded tax cuts for the rich -- was the apparent lack of understanding of what might happen to the UK's £1.3 trillion defined benefit pensions sector if markets decided its fiscal policy was out of control and the cost of government borrowing -- via bonds -- needed to rise to cover the risk.

Over the past two decades, UK pension funds have been encouraged by financial regulators to adopt liability-driven investment (LDI) strategies -- often using derivatives -- aimed at ensuring current and future liabilities of the pension plans offered by funds are covered. Many of these funds -- about 5200 serving 10 million members -- offered defined benefit products, as opposed to defined contribution schemes, which are typical in Australia -- think ordinary super funds, where the benefits reflect investment returns. Defined benefit products require quite different investment strategies to provide the benefits guaranteed to members.

These strategies require cash collateral to be held with an LDI manager; more cash may need to be added in response to market moves. Last week’s sharp spike in long-term bond yields (which mean a fall in bond prices) saw pension funds using LDI strategies face unprecedented demands for more cash. Schemes that could not meet these calls risked defaulting or having their hedging positions closed.