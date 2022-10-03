Look, we had our problems with Simon Holmes à Court's new book The Big Teal, but it did raise at least one tantalising question: which major party candidate was offered a personal donation by Holmes à Court in 2019, but turned it down? He describes the candidate as “whip smart, ethical, personable and hardworking” -- a minor point, maybe, but are men ever described as "whip smart"?

According to the book, she was running against “a particularly bad MP, an MP whose name was associated with numerous scandals and who had a reputation for fighting against climate action, not using good arguments but by wielding mistruths and through maladministration”.

Holmes à Court wrote: “The candidate was from a major party and for various reasons didn’t fit the criteria for Climate 200 support, but I thought her campaign was deserving of a personal donation.”