Like the AFL grand final, the final and deciding game of the 2022 NRL season was a TV ratings flop. The AFL experienced a sharp fall in viewer numbers for the afternoon game 10 days ago, with the total audience just over 3 million for Seven. Last night’s win by Penrith over Parramatta (its second premiership in succession) saw a slide in viewer numbers of around 1 million compared with the 2022 game, which was played in Brisbane.

The loss of a million viewers will disappoint the NRL and Nine. The audience in the Sydney market slumped as well, despite the two biggest clubs in the city playing in the decider.

The game was watched by just 2.36 million people nationally, against 3.23 million a year ago. The metro audience of 6.61 million was 600,000 fewer than the 2.2 million in 2021. The regional audience of 696,000 was about 400,000 fewer than last year’s 1.03 million. The Sydney audience last night was 837,000, down on the 1.12 million who watched Penrith win a year ago.