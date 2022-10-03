The 2022 election was momentous, with all seven independents bankrolled by Simon Holmes à Court’s Climate 200 elected, forming the strongest crossbench in the Australian Parliament’s history.

But their trials and tribulations rate scarcely a mention in Holmes à Court’s new book, The Big Teal. Instead he talks of his upbringing, including having been bullied at Geelong Grammar for being -- as one bully told him -- “self-righteous”, fundraising, and the pettiness of politics at the hands of former treasurer Josh Frydenberg and the media abuse Holmes à Court received.

But after being introduced in the first pages, the Climate 200-funded independents don’t come up again until the final chapters.