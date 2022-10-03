At what point, if ever, will the Reserve Bank have its Wayne Swan moment and realise that continuing with its planned course of action will wreck the economy?

Swan's first budget in 2008 was initially shaped along the lines of Kevin Rudd's election campaign line of "This reckless spending must stop" and an inflation rate above 4%. A meat axe was to be taken to spending. But the treasurer, in Washington and New York, heard first-hand just how bad the early stages of the financial crisis really were. The meat axe was put away and replaced with a steak knife.

As Swan said at his media conference on budget day, the alternative was to "slam the economy into the wall" -- just when global conditions were deteriorating.