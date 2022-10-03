While we’re waiting to find out what’s going to happen in Brazil, the world’s media is still struggling to explain what just happened in Italy.

Here’s Australia’s establishment voice, The Sydney Morning Herald, giving us some certainty: “The Fascisti represent the best elements in Italy.” There’s nothing to worry about as “not a single organic institution will be challenged or a single function of the state abrogated”.

At least, that was the Herald on November 1 1922, (courtesy of Trove), reporting last century’s first coming of fascism. But it could just as well be today’s complacently conservative media reporting Italy’s latest election.