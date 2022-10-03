Australia has national memorials for veterans killed in combat, for Australians who have died as a result of work-related accidents, incidents and disease, and is soon to have a memorial for victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse.

Now, disability advocates want a national memorial for the 15,000 Australians killed by COVID-19, calling on politicians to introduce a minute's silence in all Australian parliaments to mourn those lost.

The idea was raised at a virtual town hall meeting last night, organised by a grassroots collective called Australians Against COVID. Speakers included Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John, Suresh Rajan from the Ethnic Communities Council of Western Australia, Samantha Connor from People With Disability Australia, and Advocacy for Inclusion's head of policy Craig Wallace. About 300 people attended the online event.