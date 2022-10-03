I want to believe this country is special, as special as I thought it was when I arrived from America 33 years ago and found myself astounded at the egalitarian nature of Australian politics.

Rather than the perpetual onslaught of Reaganomics and Thatcherism, with their brutal union-busting and trickle-down theories of economics, Australia’s Labor governments were negotiating accords with unions that guaranteed living standards while reducing inflation and making ground-breaking admissions to Indigenous peoples about the horrendously negative impact of white settlement.

But we all know how that story ended: with John Howard in the Lodge for more than a decade and me -- by then a naturalised Australian -- realising I’d been mistaken. My adopted country hadn’t bucked the neo-conservative trend sweeping the globe at that time. It was simply late to the party.