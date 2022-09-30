With no football and only Gogglebox Australia to hold their attention, Australian free-to-air TV viewers deserted the main channels -- and as a result the total free-to-air share of the 18 channels, 34.9%, was more than the total for any network. It is a viewing trend that emerges in mid-to-late spring, especially after the footy season ends. School holidays might explain this, but it will return in coming weeks.

Ten's Gogglebox got 589,000, not helped by the poor 398,000 lead-in of The Amazing Race Australia. Speaking of poor, The Project at 6.30pm and 7pm was very weak, the normally strong 7pm part drawing 400,000 viewers nationally.

On the ABC, Foreign Correspondent attracted 490,000, Q+A 331,000.