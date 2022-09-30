With its ratings down the drain and public sentiment darkening, the ABC’s once mighty Q+A needs to find a new way forward. Using the age-old media industry technique of studying better-rating shows and stealing stuff, Crikey has compiled a list of artistic appropriations that just might help Q+A find its mojo again.

From 'Gardening Australia'

At the end of each Q+A episode, a bubbly Costa Georgiadis would spring up with a weekend "to do" list for viewers. For example: "If you’re going to be in Melbourne’s temperate inner suburbs this weekend, now’s the time to renew your Saturday Paper subscription and critically examine your lingering affection for Leunig cartoons. If you’re in Brisbane, I’m afraid you’re off to the Queensland Cultural Centre. Again."

Pros: every program would end on a comparatively upbeat note.