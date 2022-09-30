Former defence and foreign affairs minister — and Anthony Albanese ally — Stephen Smith has been appointed to be Australia's next High Commissioner to the UK — a plum posting traditionally reserved for political friends of the government.

Smith will take up his posting early next year after completing the Defence Strategic Review — a role for which he was hand-picked by Albanese.

Smith's appointment follows a fine tradition which saw the former Coalition government appoint former attorney-general George Brandis to the London role. Other former high commissioners include Howard government ministers Richard Alston and Alexander Downer.