As if we needed further proof that there’s nothing more powerful on the internet than the humble stan.

For those who aren’t as tuned into internet culture as I am — or didn’t have their own embarrassing stan phase — the term "stan" originates from Eminem's song of the same name, which depicted an obsessed fan with hero-worship tendencies. Which seems a fitting descriptor.

Zealous fans of South Korean girl group Blackpink, who collectively refer to themselves as Blinks — a portmanteau of black and pink — have found out a way to reverse-engineer the algorithm of streaming platforms to ensure the success of the K-pop group’s long-awaited second album. And honestly, colour me impressed.