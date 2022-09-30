Canadian author Malcolm Gladwell has observed that Princeton University has become the mythic ideal of a “perpetual motion machine” -- it can now run itself solely on the investments of its massive endowment fund.

That was worth $57.9 billion in 2021 and has returned an average of 11.2% a year for 20 years. Adjusted to 10%, Gladwell calculates it will reap $5.79 billion a year, more than double its total operating expenses.

“Princeton may have become the first university in human history that does not require external funding for its continued operation," Gladwell wrote. "And even better, it can self-fund its own operations and have more than a billion dollars left over.”