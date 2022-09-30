The jailing for three years of Australian professor Sean Turnell in Myanmar has underscored the random, wanton brutality of a regime that is dragging its country back into darkness with little hope of any change any time soon.

Turnell was an economic adviser to deposed Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose reelection for a second five-year term in a landslide in November 2020 triggered a coup by the military -- which already had effective control of the country -- in February 2021.

Turnell, a Macquarie University academic, has been detained for the past 19 months. Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted on the same charges and her three-year sentence will be added to the 20 years she is already serving for separate cases -- and she faces further trials.