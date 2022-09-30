Methane gas bubbles into the Baltic Sea (Image: Danish Defence)

Somewhere in the Baltic Sea is a bubbling swirl that spreads for more than a kilometre, spitting natural gas into the atmosphere.

The unexplained damage which has caused the massive leaks from the two Nord Stream pipelines which pump Russian gas to Europe have been called a terrorist act, an environmental disaster and even a war crime.

Russia, which partly owns the pipes, immediately became the prime suspect.