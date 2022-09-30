British-Australian academic Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who spent 804 days in an Iranian prison, has criticised the Australian government for its lack of strategy around hostage negotiations, arguing the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is overburdened and ill-equipped to deal with those detained abroad.

“Navigating this strategic minefield is a task beyond both the capabilities and the remit of the DFAT," she said. "Australia needs a clear and sensible strategy. Right now we have none."

Speaking at a "Sydney Ideas" event at the University of Sydney last night, Moore-Gilbert said DFAT was underfunded and under-resourced, meaning it was unable to offer “more than the most basic consular assistance in most cases”.