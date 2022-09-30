Go through the long list of serious crimes, corporate and political scandals, corruption and misconduct that have marked recent years in public life in Australia, and check which ones have actually resulted in serious consequences for the perpetrators.

Nearly two years after the release of the Brereton inquiry report revealing dozens of killings among other war crimes by members of the Australian Defence Force in Afghanistan, evidence for prosecution of 25 ADF personnel, and more than four years on from detailed media reports of war crimes, no one has been charged, let alone convicted.

The "top tier" investigative team headed by former Attorney-General's Department head Chris Moraitis, established after the Brereton report was released, has barely been heard from. And the senior officers who allowed a culture of war crimes and murder have faced no repercussions either.