Nine’s night because The Block (with 988,000) was the most watched non-news program -- again. Hard Quiz on the ABC came in second with 774,000. Ten’s The Amazing Race attracted 409,000 -- how did they find the rating meters? Question Everything on the ABC drew 572,000 -- why is it on TV?

In breakfast, the holidays are on yet Today slid but Sunrise and ABC News Breakfast didn’t -- Today was beaten by Sunrise by 100,000 viewers nationally, 374,000 to 274,000. ABC News Breakfast popped up into second with 280,000. Today will rebound, as it usually does, but it was an odd and sudden drop.

Network channel share: