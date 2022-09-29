"Kwasi Kwarteng's budget is a moment in history that will radically transform Britain", columnist Allister Heath wrote quiveringly in the UK's Daily Telegraph on September 23. If that sounds startlingly prophetic, reserve your judgment until you get to the end of the first paragraph:

This was the best budget I have ever heard a British chancellor deliver, by a massive margin. The tax cuts were so huge and bold, the language so extraordinary, that at times, listening to Kwasi Kwarteng, I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming, that I hadn’t been transported to a distant land that actually believed in the economics of Milton Friedman and FA Hayek.

Less than a week later, the £45 billion tax cuts -- which, in a real twist, primarily benefit the country’s highest earners -- have sent shock waves through financial markets, the value of the British pound is plummeting off a cliff, and the Bank of England has had to intervene to restore some stability. This hasn't stopped a certain section of the British press from defending UK Prime Minister Liz Truss with the same intensity and enthusiasm that Truss displays for pork markets.