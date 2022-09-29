There are strains of disappointment evident on social media and elsewhere with decisions made by the Albanese government. They turn on the fact that this is a new government, and that this creature needs to be different from the one turfed out in the May 21 poll.

This is understandable, and nobody can deny people their feelings that expectations have been unmet. The talking up of new extractive industry projects -- which appear to contradict Labor’s stance on getting to net zero by 2050 -- and the third round of tax cuts are two issues that have angered ALP supporters.

But could these expectations be a problem more for voters looking for something from the new government rather than for the politicians themselves?