In 1876, a 17-year-old boy landed in Australia on a ship called the Lochiel. We don’t know his original name, but his naturalisation records nearly two decades later noted him as a “native of Corea” who worked as a shearer in Gol Gol, a tiny town in far-west New South Wales. He gave himself an English name: John Corea. He is the earliest Korean migrant to Australia I have found in my research, though there is no doubt that many more human migration stories between the two countries have not yet been fully discovered.

As John Corea’s story shows, the Korean-Australian relationship began much earlier than many realise. People-to-people relations are longer and deeper than state-to-state relations between South Korea and Australia, which only celebrated the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship last year. In the coming years, human relations should be the real driver to strengthen ties between the two countries. The relationship will be increasingly important as both countries weather geopolitical turmoil in the Indo-Pacific.

Existing diplomatic ties between South Korea and Australia are largely weak and shallow. Their relationship is primarily built on the fact that both are US allies. As great-power competition between Washington and Beijing ramps up, bilateral relations have continued to remain secondary to Seoul and Canberra’s primary foreign-policy goals: remaining part of the US-led international liberal order while still benefitting from trade with China, their biggest trading partner.