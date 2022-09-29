Nearly one-third of all children who experience family and domestic violence have a disability, according to new research released this morning, with children with disabilities exposed to violence at double the rate compared to children without disabilities.

The impacts are immense: there's up to a year-long wait for support services, with families struggling to find accessible housing or use disability support services while in crisis. Australia's child protection system is fractured and outdated, experts say, with a focus on reporting and removing children from their homes rather than addressing underlying issues.

Researchers analysed data from more than half a million children in Western Australia, finding 16% of children identified as having a disability. Rates were higher for boys at 18%, compared with 13% for girls, while 22% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in the cohort had disabilities. More than a third of children with disabilities exposed to family and domestic violence were First Nations or lived in regional and remote areas.