After nine years on the ASX board, former treasury secretary Ken Henry bowed out yesterday with a final public company annual general meeting (AGM) contribution that demonstrated he is yet to learn the humility so famously missing when he fronted the Kenneth Hayne banking royal commission.

I lodged 14 written questions during the 135-minute ASX AGM, and the very last was directed at Henry, asking for his reflections on the massive time and money blowout on the group’s $216 million replacement IT platform for its creaking CHESS settlement system.

After chairman Damian Roche made a few comments, he passed the call to Henry whose deep insights went so far as to say: "My personal reflections are very similar to yours, Mr Chair, and I have nothing further to add."