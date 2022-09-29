Australian energy giant AGL has announced the fast-tracked closure of its biggest -- and Australia's highest polluting -- coal-fired power station by a decade.

Loy Yang A (not to be confused with Alinta’s Loy Yang B) was originally scheduled for closure in 2048. In February, that was revised to a more "ambitious" 2040-2045. Today, AGL told investors that all operations will wind down by 2035. It forms part of the company's new and improved strategy to transition out of fossil fuels and into renewable energy.

Latrobe Valley coal power worker Tony Wolfe told Crikey that the decision comes as a shock to no one: “The writing’s been on the wall for some time. No one believed the previous dates. I think it’s a bit ambitious of them to think they’ll still be operating in 2035.”