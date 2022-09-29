This is part two in a two-part series on the worldwide problem of how to best care for our elderly. Read part one here.

With the world facing an aged care worker shortage, a variety of solutions are being advanced to fill the growing gap between the care needs of Western seniors and the available workforce.

Migration

The developed world already heavily relies on migrant labour in its aged care systems, whether formally or informally through irregular at-home work in countries like Germany and Italy (and the United States, where Latin American migrants are used extensively in informal caring).