This is the first in a two-part series on the worldwide problem of how to best care for our elderly.
It's not a good time to be growing old in the developed world. And it is going to get significantly worse in coming decades.
The workforce problems that aged care faces in Australia are just as bad overseas. Indeed, you can read about the problems in aged care elsewhere in the world and they sound, note for note, exactly like those besetting us.
