Today the Australian Electoral Commission will front the first public hearing on the 2022 federal election. It will entertain the thoughts (and prayers) of some 212 submissions made to the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters.

According to the committee’s terms of reference, it is after comments and concerns on minimising campaign money and maxing out voter engagement, particularly of First Nations peoples. It also wants to know if there’s an appetite for truth-telling in political advertising and whether Australia should consolidate all voter data on to a single electoral roll (easy use, easy access, easy hack).

Crikey took a look at some of the more creative contributions.