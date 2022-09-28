It was Nine's night easily from Seven, the ABC and Ten on another dull Tuesday night -- The Block on Nine attracted 1.038 million, Farmer Wants A Wife on Seven 832,000. The ABC's Take 5 With Zan Rowe -- this episode travelling to Nashville to talk tunes with Keith Urban -- drew 488,000, and the Old People’s Home for Teenagers finale got in 509,000. The Amazing Race Australia on Ten is still lost with 432,000.
Network channel share:
- Nine (30.2%)
- Seven (27.7%)
- ABC (17.5%)
- Ten (16.5%)
- SBS (8.1%)
