It was Nine's night easily from Seven, the ABC and Ten on another dull Tuesday night -- The Block on Nine attracted 1.038 million, Farmer Wants A Wife on Seven 832,000. The ABC's Take 5 With Zan Rowe -- this episode travelling to Nashville to talk tunes with Keith Urban -- drew 488,000, and the Old People’s Home for Teenagers finale got in 509,000. The Amazing Race Australia on Ten is still lost with 432,000.

Nine (30.2%) Seven (27.7%) ABC (17.5%) Ten (16.5%) SBS (8.1%)

