Freshly appointed Jetstar CEO Stephanie Tully, who is being promoted from her position as the Qantas group chief customer officer, will have plenty on her plate when she starts work in November.

Quite aside from the airlines' deteriorating relationship with its staff and customers, the fresh flood of cancellations from busy offshore destinations in the middle of the school holidays has exposed the Qantas Group’s small and ageing fleet. There is a range of emerging problems with the composite material on the long-haul 787s.

These issues are creating a capacity headache for Qantas and Jetstar as they head into the critical summer peak holiday season and could see Qantas “wet” or “damp” aircraft to boost capacity, leasing planes from other airlines with a full crew and flight deck crew, respectively.