A coalition of global streaming services -- Netflix, Disney, Prime, Paramount and local minnow Stan -- is lobbying the federal government against content quotas for the Australian screen sector, despite the fact Australia has just 2% local content on those services and that Netflix is delivering 30% local content quotas in European markets.

Last night the streamer coalition put on a panel event in Parliament to sing the virtues of an unfettered screen sector. It dropped some media ahead of it -- suggesting Heartbreak High’s runaway success is a case against regulating more Australian content -- and produced a report implying the Australian screen sector is in its rudest health since it began making movies in the 1920s.

When referring to the vigour of Australia’s screen sector, the report alludes to the streamers investing $628 million in Australian productions in 2020-21, according to a report by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA). The actual figure is $178.9 million, a fact the reader can’t check because the report provides a broken link.