After a two-month hiatus from public view, the January 6 Committee will soon conduct its ninth televised public hearing. Sitting centre stage will be Liz Cheney, vice chair and the most prominent Republican critic of Donald Trump.

Cheney might once have been a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Her connections and talent are testament to that. The daughter of Dick Cheney -- former White House chief of staff, congressman, secretary of defence and vice-president -- she was steeped in Washington politics from childhood.

Elected in 2016 to her father’s old seat in Congress, she also followed in his footsteps with her appointment as chair of the House Republican Conference. This made her the third most senior Republican in the US House of Representatives. That she secured this post after just one term signalled both her authority and her future prospects.