The Greens should be on a roll. Off the back of a historic election result that could cement the party’s lower house representation long term, and with the political agenda now dominated by the Greens’ bread-and-butter issues of climate, accountability and Indigenous affairs, the political tide has moved in the Greens’ direction even more dramatically than in the 2010 election.
Labor is also demonstrably captured by fossil fuel interests and committed to expanding Australia’s massive contribution to the climate emergency via the gas and coal industry, so the Greens — along with the teals — should be making a bid for mainstream status as the politicians representing the majority view of Australians that much more aggressive decarbonisation is required.
Instead the party has mired itself in a series of rolling issues that, while small in the scheme of things, portray leader Adam Bandt as weak and distracted. Now, the entire federal Greens Party is starting to look weak and hypocritical.
Allegations of offensive and bullying behaviour against Victorian Senator and DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman Lidia Thorpe — first aired more than a year ago by First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria chair and Bangerang/Wiradjuri woman Aunty Geraldine Atkinson — have now been backed by Thorpe’s former chief of staff, who apologised to those on the receiving end of Thorpe’s alleged behaviour.
Nine newspapers’ Lisa Visentin, who revealed the apology by David Mejia-Canales, further revealed today that Atkinson had never received a response from Bandt or the Greens after she wrote to Bandt about the incident.
While not on the same level as Thorpe’s disgusting abuse of Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes late last year — Thorpe allegedly yelled “at least I kept my legs shut” at Hughes, who has a son with autism — the incident was serious enough that Atkinson sought medical assistance at the time. Thorpe later apologised and “unreservedly” took back her comments.
The Greens’ response, however, is that there is nothing to see here — it was merely a “robust” discussion, is the official line. No apology necessary, apparently. Move along.
If this had been a white Liberal senator yelling abuse at a stakeholder, especially an Indigenous elder, talk of “robust discussions” wouldn’t have got far with the Greens, who would have labelled it evidence of bullying and racism.
Plainly even some Greens are unhappy with this approach, given the leaking of internal documents today.
The Greens, after all, are strong supporters of better workplace standards. “Everyone has the right to work in a safe workplace free of occupational hazards, including bullying, discrimination and harassment,” reads the Greens’ workplace relations policy. The Greens have been vocal in their calls for a better standard of conduct in Parliament — not merely in Canberra, but in other parliaments. The Greens have also been stalwart long-term supporters of greater transparency in government.
Their response to the Atkinson allegations is anything but transparent and supportive of better standards of workplace conduct. In fact, they look a lot like a mainstream political party hoping that by stonewalling, the media will lose interest in a scandal. Supporters are entitled to expect better from the Greens, who’ve long insisted they’re a cut above the poor standards of the major parties.
Well said (again) Bernard. I like the way that you call out hypocrisy regardless of the person guilty of displaying it. I also thought that the cartoon at the head of this article was terrific!! I had a good laugh.
For me, the Greens are something of a conundrum or a quandary (or should I make that an ‘enigma’?). I want to support them but it is things like this that prevent me from doing so.
cool – so by the same standards, you’re also not voting for LNP or Labor – so I’m hoping you have a good independent to vote for
You bet I am NOT voting for the LNP or its sister organization the ALP (Alternative Liberal Party). I voted for Zoe Daniel at the recent Federal Election and I will be voting for the Sustainable Australia candidate in the forthcoming State Election. I hope that that satisfies your requirements.
Aww, Bernard, on his never-ending war on the Labor Party.
Because Labor does not just adopt holus-bolus the Greens agenda it is both racist and captured by fossil fuel interests and committed to expanding Australia’s massive contribution to the climate emergency via the gas and coal industry.
Imagine how gritted his teeth must be having to report on the passing of the Federal Anti-Corruption Legislation. No doubt, fault will be found.
I can sum up the Green’s problem, and it is candidate selection, Senator Thorpe is not a team player, she is pushing her own agenda and following her own rules.
Is Bernard’s impartiality and even-handed approach too much for you Paul? My experience in reading Bernard’s articles is that he holds people, parties, and assorted organizations to account where they need to be held to account. And why shouldn’t that include the ALP?
Lidia Thorpe is a loudmouth and loose cannon who should be kept out of the limelight by the Greens and not pre-selected for the next election. She is notorious for manufacturing grievances for her own agenda and attacking other people in politics.
I give it a couple of years before the Victorian Greens fracture into two, possibly three irreconcilable splinter groups. It’s the time-honoured tradition of left-leaning parties.
Gas is the greater of the two evils, coal and gas. Although it is true most of the electricity in Australia is generated with coal, every reduction in coal is matched by an increase in gas.
The WA government has committed to eliminate all gas-fired electricity production. Ostensibly, the coal is to be replaced with renewables. However, with renewables dependent on gas to provide on-demand power, it is inevitable that we will see the consumption of gas increase in WA
Oops, that should read – “The WA government has committed to eliminate all coal-fired electricity…”