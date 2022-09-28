I was at a friend’s house high in the Sabine Hills and on the horizon I could see the dome of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. We sat drinking coffee in the early autumn sunshine in the garden, surrounded by four generations of his family, along with other friends and neighbours. It was a scene that could hardly be more Italian. But he was pessimistic, even fatalistic about Italy’s future. Italy has just elected Giorgia Meloni, a hard-right prime minister, who invokes uncomfortable memories of Italy’s political past. But he told me that in power Meloni, like all populists -- and despite her sudden rise and all of the media attention, both in Italy and around the world -- will fail to deliver on her promises.

Her support has risen very quickly from nowhere, he explained, and once disillusion sets in, it can fade away just as quickly. He used a simile to describe Italian politics. It’s like a river flowing very strongly along its course, he explained. Once in a while a flow of water diverts to one side or the other, but sooner or later it is drawn back into the mainstream.

That may be so. But now, Italians are worried. I’m worried, too. And not just about the new, hard-right government. At the local supermarket there is a stack of newly arrived wood pellets, a type of fuel made from compressed sawdust. In the Lazio region where I live, they are a big deal. People use pellet-burning stoves to power their central heating.