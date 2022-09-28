Earlier this week, Australians were polled on their view on a Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The poll -- the first since draft wording on the proposal was presented to Indigenous leaders in July at the Garma festival -- was conducted by research company Resolve Strategic on behalf of the Nine newspapers and showed a decent majority of 64% in favour.

If this pans out, it would be enough to achieve the double majority -- a majority of votes in the majority of states and a majority nationwide in favour of a constitutional amendment -- required for a referendum to pass.