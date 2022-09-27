Russia's escalation of its war in Ukraine appears to be taking the world into new and more dangerous territory in geopolitical terms. Putin has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists and raised the possibility of the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the field. His justification is the massive amount of arms, money, loan extensions and new credit flowing into Ukraine from the West, which is turning the conflict into one between Russia and a Western proxy state.

The victory of Ukrainian forces in pushing the Russians out of 6000 square kilometres of territory had the same effect such events have had in the West: it was slotted into a narrative of David v Goliath, and of a plucky little nation that over the decades has become a symbolic hero of Western hopes and need for meaning.

That does not change the fact that Russia's invasion cannot be justified, despite immense NATO-Ukraine provocations, or that Russian forces seem likely to have committed atrocities. (Though one should retain a critical mindset on video evidence of bodies dug out of the ground. From where? From when?) Then Russia cleared its throat and we were reminded that the conflict to date was a war on the cheap. If the conflict is now taken to the next level, the Russian effort may well be doubly inefficient, bloody and chaotic, and may destabilise Putin's power. But it may also eventually prevail.