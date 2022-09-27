Nine won the night, followed by Seven, the ABC, and then Ten -- because The Amazing Race still can’t find its way out of the ratings dead-end it stumbled into in the second episode of this series. It averaged 440,000 nationally last night. Have You Been Paying Attention? grew that figure by 50% (or 224,000) to 664,000 and should have really had 150,000 to 200,000 more with a solid lead-in like MasterChef. Instead it has a turkey.

School holidays in some states meant low figures for the breakfast shows on Nine, Seven and the ABC. It was an average Monday night’s viewing late in the ratings season. Seven and Nine are already calling victories for programs for the year for the likes of Sunrise.

Network channel share: