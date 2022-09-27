World leaders and dignitaries will converge on Tokyo today for another round of state funeral turned global forum, but tributes to the late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe are expected to be overshadowed by protests.

The funeral comes three months after Japan’s longest-serving PM was shot dead by a man who accused him of fostering links with the controversial Unification Church (allegations that turned out to be true).

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s decision to part with convention and honour Abe with a fully taxpayer-funded affair seemed somewhat fitting at a time of collective shock and grief, but as that wore off and revelations came to light about the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)’s links to the church, the funeral became a political flashpoint.