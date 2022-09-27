The political clumsiness of Queensland's Palaszczuk government illustrates just how difficult tax reform will when its time inevitably comes in Australia. In truth, real tax reform can only ever be driven at a federal level, but the states do have some levers to pull.

And let’s face it: Queensland, as one of the larger states, needs to pull hardest. Its most recent and comparatively modest effort was to change the rules around liability for land tax -- an annual charge that hits the bank accounts of large property owners and investors.

Land tax is a progressive tax. It applies only once a citizen’s land holdings hit a certain level, doesn’t affect private homes, and the rate of the tax rises as the value of the holdings rises. It targets the wealthy.