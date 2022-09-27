The alleged Optus hacker has suddenly deleted their online extortion threat shortly after releasing what they claim were the details of 10,000 customers obtained during last week’s data breach.
On Tuesday morning, the user Optusdata edited its original post about the data breach on a popular hacking forum to link to more user data.
“Since they not payed yet here is 10.0000 record from address file,” it wrote.
Optusdata also promised to release data from another 10,000 users for the next four days unless Optus pays US$1 million in the untraceable cryptocurrency Monero.
Not long afterwards, the account’s original post was deleted. It was replaced with a new post that claimed the stolen data had been deleted and apologising for the breach.
Too many eyes. We will not sale [sic] data to anyone. We cant if we even want to: personally deleted data from drive (Only copy). Sorry too 10.200 Australian whos data was leaked. Australia will see no gain in fraud, this can be monitored. Maybe for 10.200 Australian but rest of population no. Very sorry to you. Deepest apology to Optus for this. Hope all goes well from this.Alleged Optus hacker Optusdata
The account also criticised Optus for failing to offer any way to report an exploit: “Optus if your [sic] reading we would have reported exploit if you had method to contact. No security mail, no bug bountys [sic], no way too [sic] message.”
Crikey has not been able to independently verify the data with any of the individuals purported to be in this data set. Over the weekend, Optus said it would not confirm or deny whether the data in the sample is real.
Security researcher Jeremy Kirk noticed that the released data contained what appeared to be Medicare numbers. Email addresses included suggest that a number of government employees, including members of the Department of Defence, are included in the breach.
Optus said the company has contacted individuals whose details were compromised because of the cyber attack. Yesterday it said it would pay for a year of credit monitoring and identity protection for all current and former customers included in the breach.
Crikey is news for readers who can handle the truth.
We’re amazed by the support we’ve had from all over the world over the past few weeks — and thank you if you contributed to our defence fund.
Just in case you’ve been meaning to subscribe, we’re keeping the 50% discount on for a little longer.SUPPORT CRIKEY
Leave a comment
My guess…this is an inside job. The message posted is trying too or is that to hard to appear stupid, or not that competent in English. Asking for payments in Monero is another old joke. The question to ask is who gains the most from this breach? Not Equifax surely?
I think the writer really is a non-native English speaker. A dot instead of a comma in large numbers is used in some languages, but it’s too subtle a mistake to be done deliberately
It is time the government took seriously identity theft and cancelled all drivers licences, passports and Medicare cards when a hacking break takes place. I know someone who had his identity thieved 2 years ago and the poor guy has been a state of havoc since.
If only we had a national ID card – it would make this sort of thing sooo much easier for those who matter.
This saga has revealed Optus management to be incompetent. As an Optus subscriber my perception is not that they have been ‘transparent’ as the CEO claims. Instead, they appear out of their depth especially when providing conflicting information regarding the difficulty of the hack despite IT tech, Jeremy Kirk, explaining how simple it was.
An unsparing review of Optus management is now essential.
Dunno if the Optus debacle affected phones, broadband or both, but I am OK because I use Mint telecom, based in Hobart. I rang them to check their system is tight and they said they already have in place whatever it was that Optus failed to do. Mint Telecom is excellent – never a queue when you ring and usually Josh answers.
This does not seem to be correct – OPTUS is apparently only offering the service to the “most affected current and former customers whose information was compromised because of a cyberattack”