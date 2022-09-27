(Image: Zennie/Private Media)

The first monthly indicator on inflation from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will be issued Thursday at 11.30am.

That's a welcome addition to our knowledge of what's happening in the economy, compared with the quarterly data we get now. Policymakers will have a better basis to make decisions, confident they have a near real-time handle on the state of inflation, just as we do on unemployment.

Good one, ABS.