In the aftermath of possibly Australia's biggest data breach, Optus offered customers “most affected” a free subscription to an identity-protection service, provided by credit-monitoring company Equifax Protect. Presumably, this offer still stands for the people whose details were leaked before the hacker apparently deleted all their posts this morning.

Now, where have we heard the name Equifax before? Turns out, if you google "Equifax data breach", Optus' offer isn't the only news story that comes up. For example, there's this from The Washington Post, September 7, 2017: