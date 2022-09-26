Debate has begun on an inquiry into media diversity in Australia. Introduced by independent Member for Goldstein Zoe Daniel shortly after Lachlan Murdoch announced his decision to sue Crikey for defamation, the motion was debated in the Federation Chamber this afternoon.
Below is an excerpt of Daniel’s speech.
“The committee recommends the establishment of a judicial inquiry, with the powers of a royal commission … It is clear that the current regulatory framework is not fit for purpose and significant changes are required.”
This is a quote from the Senate committee on media diversity in Australia that reported last year with the support of Labor Senators.
To quote from the report again: “The committee heard significant evidence that Australia’s system of media regulation is not effective…” including lack of oversight for digital media.
“The committee heard extensive evidence that the complaints processes for traditional media are insufficient and slow. There was clear evidence that the self-regulation model for print media through the Australian Press Council is woefully inadequate. Equally, the Australian Communication and Media Authority’s (ACMA) oversight of broadcast media is slow, complex, onerous for complainants and often inconclusive.”
This was a majority report, supported by Labor Senators, and yet, like the last government, this government refuses to face up to and tackle one of the biggest existential threats to our democracy.
Information is power. Disinformation, unfortunately even more so.
The contraction of media means that sources of conversations around the country are fewer and less diverse; there is less scrutiny, especially at the local level, with consequences for the quality of governance.
In some parts of the country, there are no local print outlets at all. In others, there are several, but they’re all run by the same company.
According to the Public Interest Journalism Initiative’s Newsroom Mapping Project, 31 LGAs [local government areas] have no local print or digital outlet at all.
In just the last few weeks, for example, ACM [Australian Community Media] closed the print editions of the Campbelltown Macarthur Advertiser, Camden Narellan Advertiser, Fairfield City Champion, Liverpool Champion and Wollondilly Advertiser, leaving residents of much of western Sydney and its southern outskirts less well informed.
In the United States, a study by PEN America found that as local newspapers closed local government corruption, costs and inefficiency rose while spending and environmental checks went down.
From my own observations, having reported extensively in the US, the lack of local media means that political debate is had at the national level, without reference to local community impact, cost or benefit.
This is highly destructive, disconnects people from their government, and in some cases the void created sends people down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and makes them vulnerable to disinformation.
The storming of the US Capitol in January 2021 was one example of this.
In Australia, changes to the Broadcasting Services Act in 2017 have accelerated the trend to concentration and closure.
The “two out of three” cross-media control rule was abolished as well as the “75% audience reach” rule.
Now, just two owners are responsible for more than 80% of the circulation of all daily newspapers — an oligopoly if not a monopoly.
My intention by proposing this motion is that this be the start not the end of a process.
It will not come to a vote, but I appreciate those who are contributing to this important discussion.
I will conclude with a number of steps designed to give us the media framework to enhance our democracy:
- ACMA, at the very least, reformed so it has teeth with the resources to initiate its own inquiries
- Equally, for the Australian Press Council, including releasing regular updates on complaints received and resolved
- A framework to ensure truth in media reporting
- A fit and proper person test restored to the Broadcasting Services Act
- Adequate and long term support for the Australian Associated Press
- Support to restore broader reporting of affairs at the local, regional and rural levels
- Tax deductibility status for not-for-profit media organisations.
As the Senate report articulates: “Public interest journalism is essential to a democracy. Active
citizenship requires access to reliable information, and democracy cannot flourish without a
diversity of media sources…”
These are the facts, and they go to the stability of our country.
We ignore them at our peril.
What a shame Zoe Daniel’s wonderful analysis is unlikely to be shared by mainstream media.
Only a lifelong professional legacy journalist could make a speech as narcissistically self-important, anachronistic and tunnel-visioned as this. ‘…one of the biggest existential threats to our democracy….’ ‘disinformation, unfortunately even more do…’ ‘This is highly destructive, disconnects people from their government, and in some cases the void created sends people down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and makes them vulnerable to disinformation…’
All according to…whose infallible epistemological benchmarks though, Zoe? Ah yes: Zoe Daniel’s. Or more charitably…’public interest journalism’s’, right? Which is what, Zoe? All those gender-sceptical yarns on the ABC about Tavistock shutting down? All those hard-hitting Louise Milligan 4C yarns on indigenous domestic violence and sexual abuse, in Wadeye, Fregon, West Dubbo, Gibb? That brilliant yarn exposing Neville Wran as a murderous arsonist and all those many outing Cardinal Pell as a serial pederast? Andrew Laming the ‘upskirter’, Michael Johnsen MP the sex worker ‘rapist’, Scott Morrison the QAnon kook…?
As ever the insurmountable problem with these episodic meeja navel-gazing exercises is perspective. Journalists so internalise the
idea that they are fundamentally ‘right thinking’ – they uniquely get to advertise their own right-thinkingness every day of their lives – that they become incapable of imagining they might not automatically be so, much less recognise when they’re not. But if you substituted those examples of ‘public interest journalism’ abject failure above, for those Daniel references or implies in her speech, and changed the byline to ‘Chris Mitchell’ (and the implied main target from ‘News Corps’ to ‘ABC’)…you would barely feel a thematic or stylistic speed bump. Mitchell would agree 100% with every word of that speech. They’d just have radically different empirical data/diagnostic case studies in mind.
Legacy journalists – left or right – just don’t get it. They refuse to grasp that their time is over; they are our era’s town criers. We can do our own ‘journalism’ now, the professionals’ credentialed information monopoly long gone. Standing up in Parly and waving a press card about as a kind of priestly seal of information omnipotence is as last-ditch poignant as the pharmacist guild trying to stop supermarkets prescribing drugs or taxi drivers’ squealing about being out-gouged by Uber. The ‘legacy media’ – branded telly, papers, radio – is just one (small) undifferentiated sliver of the hectic, competitive, anarchic information landscape now. Barely 5% of the country consumes even the tiniest bit of its combined content. ‘The Meeja’ plays next to zero role in most of our lives, for our entire lives, as bd for those of us who are lifelong consumers of legacy media information, it’s just too many catastrophic mistakes of its own as the Info Age has borne down on it to be given anything remotely like the free pass Daniel extends in this (essentially self-aggrandising) sermon here.
No more free rides, ‘Journalism’. (Least of all from the State, you gullible idiots.) Don’t endlessly tell us you’re ‘critical’ to the survival of democracy. I doubt it’s possible anymore, but shut up with the self-love, try some brutal truth-telling to your own power first, and then try ‘showing us’ you’re useful. By being useful conduit, not daily reactionary gotcha/spoiler, to democratic interaction. You haven’t done that, since at least Watergate, when your increasingly shabby, smelly little non-profession first began to mistake celebrity byline fever for vocational tenacity, and gotcha! scalp-collecting for telling truth to power.