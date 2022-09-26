Long-time Trump loyalist David Malpass has largely kept his opinions out of his day job as president of the World Bank -- until now. On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week, Malpass refused to clarify his position on human-induced climate change, saying his CV lacked the necessary scientific credentials to do so. "I don't even know. I'm not a scientist," he said.

His response brought calls for his sacking. "Ridiculous is the only word for it," Climate Council senior researcher and climate diplomacy expert Dr Wesley Morgan told Crikey. "In 2022 it is ridiculous that the head of the World Bank should say he is unsure of the climate science. To me that says he's not doing his job properly."

The World Bank under his tenure has been continuously criticised by climate activists for its failure to move on climate action, particularly in its sustained financing of fossil fuel projects.