Nine won last night -- from Seven, the ABC and Ten -- thanks to The Block, which was the most-watched program with 1.468 million nationally, including 1.040 million in the metros. Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife is hanging in there with 806,000 but nothing else of note on the network. Earlier, Insiders on ABC and ABC News averaged 516,000. Ten’s The Amazing Race Australia with 383,000... well, Google Maps must be down.

In all the hot air expended about the supposed weak ratings for the 2022 AFL Grand Final, one very salient point has been forgotten -- Saturday’s game was not only the first GF back at the MCG in three years but it was also the first played without the audience being impacted by the pandemic.

The 2.979 million national audience for Saturday’s game compares to 3.91 million for the 2021 game from Perth and the 3.812 million for the Brisbane-based game in 2020. Both were played at later times than Saturday’s GF, which was back to its traditional 2.30pm start. (And the Brisbane audience from memory was restricted, as was the audience size for the Perth GF last year.)