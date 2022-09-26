This is the fourth in a four-part series looking at facets of the pandemic. Read part one here, part two here and part three here.

The pandemic exposed Australia’s shortcomings in public health, from a lack of a national stockpile of essential equipment to errors in communicating with the public.

With no clear playbook on how to deal with emerging infectious diseases, coupled with a disjunct between state, territory and federal government, there were major issues around public health advice and communicating risk.